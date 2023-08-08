EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Las Cruces early Tuesday morning, Aug. 8.

Las Cruces Police report that the crash happened after 4 a.m. along Lohman Avenue near the intersection with Nacho Drive.

Officers arrived to find a white Chevrolet Silverado that crashed into boulders in the median, just east of the intersection.



The driver of the pickup was identified as 45-year-old Alfonso Rodriguez Chavez. He was unconscious when police arrived. He was transported to Mountainview Regional Medical Center where he later died.



Police learned the pickup was traveling eastbound on Lohman prior to the crash. Traffic investigators believe Chavez, the sole occupant of the pickup, lost control of the vehicle.



Investigators have no reason to believe any other vehicles were involved in the crash.