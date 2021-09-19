Man killed in early morning crash Identified

Police identified the man who was killed in a three car crash in East El Paso Saturday morning. According to police, 74-year-old Martin Telesforo Lopez was driving west on Spur 601 when his vehicle F-150 broke down in the lane. The driver of a Toyota, who was following behind Lopez, pulled over in front of the F-150.

Mr. Lopez got out of his truck to tie a tow strap between the two vehicles. At the same time, another vehicle was driving west on Spur 601 in the same lane with another car in front of him. As the first car approached the trucks, it switched lanes to avoid hitting the pick-up. The second car could not move out of the traffic lane in time, and hit the back of the F-150. Mr. Lopez died as a result of the impact. This fatality is the 48th traffic fatality this year

El Paso Police have released the following information about the drivers of the vehicles.

Date: 9/18/2021

Time:7:00 am

Location: Spur 601West (near exit 21), El Paso, Texas

Vehicle #1: 2017 Honda Civic

Driver: 30-year old Marco Antonio Vega from the 3000 block of Jose Ortiz El Paso TX 79936

Vehicle #2: 1985 Ford F-150 Driver: Unoccupied

Vehicle #3: 2002 Toyota Tundra

Driver: 23-year old Alexis Adriana Trujillo from the 4000 block of Flory El Paso, TX 79904

Pedestrian: 74-year old Martin Telesforo Lopez from the 4000 block of Flory El Paso TX 79904 (DECEASED)

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.