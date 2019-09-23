Man killed by alleged drunk driver was detention officer, volunteer football coach

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A memorial fund has been created for the man killed Sunday night by a drunk driver in East El Paso.

Courtesy SE T-Birds football team.

Joe Gomez, who worked as a corrections officer for the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, died after his Dodge Charger was T-boned by a BMW driven by Erick Angel Ortiz on Sunday night in the 11000 block of Pebble Hills. Police said Ortiz is facing intoxication manslaughter charges for the crash.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Gomez was a detention officer and said a fundraiser and vigil are pending.

Gomez spent his free time as a volunteer coach for his son’s football team the Southwest T-Birds, according to a letter sent by C.R. Villalva, with the team.

Courtesy SE T-Birds football team.

According to the letter, Gomez made football a fun experience and was a “classic family man.”

Gomez had a wife, Shelby, and three children, Aaliyah, 13; Mercedes, 12; and Joe, 7.

The team has started the Joe Gomez Jr. Memorial fund. Donations can be made through the following ways:

A link on the team website.

Mailed to 3133 Hickman Street, El Paso, TX 79936.