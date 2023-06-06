Aman was killed Saturday, June 4, when he crashed his car along I-10 near Raynolds and later was struck by two vehicles.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A man was killed over the weekend after crashing his car, fighting with his passenger and then falling into the roadway where he was struck by at least two vehicles, El Paso Police say.

The incident happened at about 5 a.m. Saturday morning, June 3, along Interstate 10 West and Raynolds.

According to the preliminary investigation, a man, identified only as a 29-year-old Hispanic man, was driving along Interstate 10 when he struck the central concrete barrier multiple times before coming to a stop on the righthand shoulder.

Police learned that the driver and front passenger exited the vehicle and began to argue. The driver attempted to attack the passenger and lost his balance, police say. The man fell backward into traffic and was struck by at least two vehicles.

The passenger left the scene.

Police believe that alcohol may have contributed to the crash.

The two drivers who hit the man were unhurt. The dead man has been tentatively identified and police are awaiting positive identification from the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to come forward and talk to them. This is the 30th traffic fatality in El Paso so far this year, compared to 29 at the same time last year.