EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man who was speeding on Interstate 10 and passing other vehicles was killed when his SUV collided with a trailer being towed by another car.

Officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) say the incident happened about 1:30 a.m. Saturday, September 10, near I-10 and Geronimo.

Police say 29-year-old Francisco Martin Gallegos “was driving at a high rate of speed” and passing other vehicles. That’s when he hit the rear wheels of a trailer being towed by another motorist.

Gallegos lost control of his vehicle, hit the center barrier, rolled and landed on the emergency lane on the other side of the freeway, police said.

The wreck, and subsequent investigation shut down traffic in both directions for several hours.

Gallegos died from his injuries. This is the 50th traffic fatality in El Paso, compared with 47 at the same time last year.

