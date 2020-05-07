Man killed after being run over by vehicle he was working on in Central El Paso Wednesday night

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man was killed after the car he was working on ran him over Wednesday night in Central El Paso.

Filiberto Beltran died after a 1997 Ford F-250 ran him over at about 7:28 p.m. on May 6 in the 2600 block of Lackland, an El Paso Police Department news release said.

Police said Beltran and Rafael Casares, the owner of the truck were working on the truck, which was placed in neutral. Both men stood in front of the truck and attempted to start the vehicle from the engine bay. The truck started, jumped into gear and rolled forward.

Casares was able to move out of the way but Beltran was pushed down by the vehicle and ran over. He suffered fatal injuries.

Police said “failure to properly secure the vehicle” contributed to the deadly accident.

The department’s Special Traffic Investigations unit is handling the case and this is considered the 25th traffic fatality, compared to 23 at this time last year.