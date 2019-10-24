Former Americas High School football player dies following East El Paso motorcycle crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UPDATE: Americas football coach Patrick Melton has confirmed to KTSM that Jeremy Landavazo died from his injuries this morning at about 12:30 p.m.

ORIGINAL: A former Americas High School football player was sent to the hospital following a serious motorcycle crash Wednesday night in East El Paso.

The wreck happened before 9 p.m. at the intersection of Pellicano and Ted Houghton, just down the street from Americas High School.

Americas coach Patrick Melton said Jeremy Landavazo is undergoing surgery to treat his injuries, which police said were serious.

Landavazo graduated last year and was a running back and linebacker on the Trailblazers team.

The investigation into the crash is still being conducted by the El Paso Police Department’s Special Traffic Investigations unit.