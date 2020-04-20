Man in his 60s becomes El Paso’s ninth COVID-19 death

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County Public Health Department says a man in his 60s died overnight from complications of the COVID-19, becoming the city’s ninth death associated with the virus.

In addition to the man’s death, the City is also recording nine new COVID cases on Monday, for a total of 540 positive cases in El Paso.

There are currently 38 people hospitalized, 13 in ICU and nine of the 13 patients in ICU are currently on ventilators.

“Every time we report additional case numbers, whether it’s nine, 20 or 50, keep in mind that these positive cases mean there is greater potential exposure for our community. This is especially concerning for those who may have underlying conditions,” said Dr. Hector Ocaranza, City/County Health Authority. “We cannot afford to be complacent in the war against this virus and compromise the lives of those who are susceptible. When we ask you to stay home you need to stay home.”

El Paso’s Stay Home, Work Safe order is still in effect and public health officials are encouraging residents to use face coverings when providing essential duties or tasks.

El Paso’s 21-COVID hotline is operational from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For referral to services contact 2-1-1 and select option six (6). For more information visit www.epstrong.org.

