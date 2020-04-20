Breaking News
Man in his 60s becomes El Paso’s ninth COVID-19 death

Man in his 60s becomes El Paso’s ninth COVID-19 death

News

by: KTSM Report

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County Public Health Department says a man in his 60s died overnight from complications of the COVID-19, becoming the city’s ninth death associated with the virus.

In addition to the man’s death, the City is also recording nine new COVID cases on Monday, for a total of 540 positive cases in El Paso.

There are currently 38 people hospitalized, 13 in ICU and nine of the 13 patients in ICU are currently on ventilators.

“Every time we report additional case numbers, whether it’s nine, 20 or 50, keep in mind that these positive cases mean there is greater potential exposure for our community. This is especially concerning for those who may have underlying conditions,” said Dr. Hector Ocaranza, City/County Health Authority. “We cannot afford to be complacent in the war against this virus and compromise the lives of those who are susceptible. When we ask you to stay home you need to stay home.”

El Paso’s Stay Home, Work Safe order is still in effect and public health officials are encouraging residents to use face coverings when providing essential duties or tasks.

El Paso’s 21-COVID hotline is operational from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For referral to services contact 2-1-1 and select option six (6). For more information visit www.epstrong.org.

KTSM Graphs

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

DHS TRAVEL BAN AFFECTS SOUTH TEXAS PORTS

Thumbnail for the video titled "DHS TRAVEL BAN AFFECTS SOUTH TEXAS PORTS"

Man in his 60s becomes El Paso’s ninth COVID-19 death

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man in his 60s becomes El Paso’s ninth COVID-19 death"

Las Cruces Catholic Diocese lifts ban on public mass

Thumbnail for the video titled "Las Cruces Catholic Diocese lifts ban on public mass"

President unveils plan to re-open the economy

Thumbnail for the video titled "President unveils plan to re-open the economy"

El Paso man dies from ATV crash injuries, police say

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso man dies from ATV crash injuries, police say"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link