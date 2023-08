EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Las Cruces Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that left a man injured on Tuesday morning, Aug. 8.

Police say the shooting happened at around 8 a.m. Tuesday on the 1500 block of south Solano Drive.

One man was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries, according to police.

Another man has been taken into custody pending the investigation, according to police.

No further information has been released.