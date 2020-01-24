Man holds up cellular phone store in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man held up a Metro by T-Mobile store in central El Paso and Police is asking for the publics’ help in identifying the suspect.

On the evening of Dec. 7, 2019, the suspect walked into the store located at 125 N. Glenwood St. and threatened two employees by saying he had a gun.

According to a release, after demanding money and forcing the employees to a back room, the suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Witnesses described the suspect to be a Black male, 5’8″ in height with a heavy build. The man was seen wearing a gray hooded jacket with a cap, and blue denim jeans.

EPPD asks anyone with information on this robbery to call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477 (TIPS) or reach them online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.