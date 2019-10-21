Man hit by City of El Paso vehicle on Alameda dies from injuries

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The man who was struck by a City of El Paso vehicle last week in the Lower Valley has died from his injuries, police said.

Miguel Pantoja Carrillo, 73, was crossing Alameda at a crosswalk with a green light when he was hit by a 2017 Ford F150 truck belonging to the City of El Paso. The truck, which was being driven by Jaime Jacquez, 29, was turning from Harris to Alameda, a police department news release said.

Police said the driver “failed to yield the right of way to the pedestrian at the crosswalk.”