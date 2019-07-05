Man hit by car on Loop 375 was group of several running across highway, El Paso Police say

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The man who was struck and killed by a car on Loop 375 Thursday night was part of a group of men who were running across the freeway, police said.

The man, who has not been identified, was struck at about 9:55 p.m. on Loop 375 near San Marcial, the El Paso Police Department said in a news release.

“A group of several males were running across the freeway when one in the group was struck by a passing car,” the release said.

The car that hit the man was a 2011 Dodge Caliber driven by Matthew Duran, 33. He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries from the crash.

The police department’s Special Traffic Investigations unit is working on the case.