Man gets released from jail, sexually assaults the woman he went to prison for, police say

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A Las Cruces man allegedly broke into a woman’s home and sexually assaulted her three days after he was released from jail for an incident involving the same woman.

According to police, the suspect somehow entered the woman’s home uninvited and sexually assaulted her.

The woman reported the incident to police after the suspect left the scene.

Las Cruces Police arrested Mathew Paul Gallegos, 35, and charged him with a second-degree felony count of criminal sexual penetration and aggravated burglary. Gallegos is also charged with a misdemeanor count of violating an order of protection.

Gallegos was found by police at a relative’s home and was taken into custody.

According to a release, on June 8, Gallegos was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and battery. In that incident, he is accused of arming himself with a knife, threatening the woman with it, and then physically battering her. The woman obtained an order of protection against Gallegos that forbid him from having any contact with her. Monday’s incident violated the terms of that order. Gallegos was released from jail, on an unsecured bond, on June 12.

Gallegos has been once again booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center where he is being held without bond.