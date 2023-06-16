EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A man has been sentenced to 24 1/2 years in prison for his role in the murder of a man at the Halo Lounge back in 2019, announced the Office of Dona Ana County District Attorney Gerald M. Byers.

Adam Alexander Torres, 27, was sentenced Friday in the shooting death of Rogelio Baeza.

In March 2023, a Las Cruces jury found Torres guilty of 2nd degree murder, 2nd degree aggravated assault and tampering with evidence.

On June 28, 2019, Las Cruces Police were dispatched to Halo Lounge, 2460 S. Locust, about a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers found Baeza dead from gunshot wound. Video surveillance from the camera at the Halo Lounge shows Baeza and a friend sitting in white vehicle. Another vehicle drives into the parking lot, showing Torres exiting the vehicle and firing an automatic weapon at the car and at both Baeza and the other man, who were attempting to flee. It was estimated that 31 rounds were fired from Torres’ gun.

During the investigation several text messages were recovered between the men indicating threatening behavior and potential death threats. A witness was able to show investigators where the gun used in this incident was located in a desert area 25 miles east of the shooting.