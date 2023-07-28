EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 36-year-old man was found guilty of eight counts of criminal sexual abuse by a Las Cruces jury on Friday, July 28, according to the Third Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

The District Attorney’s Office says in June of 2019, Dona Ana County Sheriff deputies were called in reference to a “criminal sexual incident” involving a 14-year-old girl.

During a forensic interview, the child disclosed several incidents of sexual abuse which started in 2016.

The victim had initially disclosed the abuse to a family member who then informed a counselor. The counselor then alerted authorities.

Jose Luis Esparza, 36, was found guilty of three first degree felony counts of criminal sexual penetration of a child under 13, three second degree felony counts of criminal sexual penetration of a child between the ages of 13 through 18 and two third degree felony counts of criminal sexual contact of a child under 13.

After the verdict, Ezparza was taken into custody and could face up to 90 years or more in prison.

His sentencing will be held at a later date.