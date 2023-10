EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso jury has found a man guilty of murdering a prominent attorney back in November 2020. The verdict came in about 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 20 in district court.

Joseph Angel Alvarez was found guilty of murder in the death of attorney Georgette Kaufman and was also found guilty of aggravated assault in shooting her husband, Daniel, who survived.

The jury had been deliberating since this afternoon.