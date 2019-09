LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – Las Cruces Police have identified the man who was found dead Tuesday along railroad tracks near Rosedale Drive.

The man, who police only said was a 47-year-old man from Albuquerque, was found before 8 a.m. on Sept. 3 near tracks north of Hoagland Road and Rosedale Drive.

“It’s believed the victim was struck by a southbound train and no foul play is suspected,” a release said.