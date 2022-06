EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- El Paso Police are investigating Monday morning after they discovered a man’s body.

According to authorities, the Crimes Against Person’s unit was initially called to the scene but authorities are now saying they do not suspect foul play.

The body was found around 1 a.m. in the 5600 block of Alameda Avenue, near a busy intersection.

Details are limited at this hour. KTSM will update you both on-air and online as we learn more.