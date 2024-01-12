EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A man was found dead inside a residence late Thursday night, Jan. 11 after a fire was being extinguished, according to the City of Socorro.

Tony Pina/KTSM 9 News

The City says the Socorro Police Department was dispatched to a residential fire located on the 300 block of Yamaha Dr. just after 10:30 p.m. The first fire department vehicle arrived shortly after.

As the fire was being extinguished, a male body was discovered.

The City says the identification of the man is believed to be know. However, it will not be released until positive identification is made by the medical examiner’s office.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown, and the incident is under investigation.

No further information has been released.

This story will be updated as soon as we learn more.