EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Horizon City Police arrested a man and charged him with his third DWI after he was found asleep behind the wheel of a car in the middle of the road over the weekend.

Gilberto Betancourt, 33, is facing a third DWI charge with a bond of $50,000, according to Horizon City Police.

A little after midnight on Sunday, July 30, Horizon City Police say an officer was flagged down by a witness who reported that there was a vehicle in the middle of the roadway with the driver asleep in the area of 14400 Antwerp Drive.

The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and police say he was found to be “under the influence of alcohol,” according to a news release sent out by Horizon City Police.

Betancourt has two prior DWI convictions, according to Horizon City PD.