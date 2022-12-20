EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 30-year-old man is facing charges multiple charges after he led Las Cruces police on a chase last week and rammed a parked car and police unit multiple times in an attempt to get away.

Coty Jimenez appeared in District Court in Las Cruces on Tuesday and was ordered held without bond.

Jimenez is facing three charges of aggravated fleeing of a law enforcement officer, two counts of aggravated assault upon a peace officer with a deadly weapon and receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle.

According to a news release issued by the Office of the Third Judicial District Attorney, police responded to a report that a Chevy Blazer had been stolen from a residence in Las Cruces on Dec. 14. Officers found the vehicle and pursued the suspect. That pursuit led to a grocery store parking lot, onto the roadway of Idaho Avenue and into a neighborhood.

According to the DA’s office, the Blazer rammed into a parked car. Police positioned one of their units behind the Blazer in an effort to block it in. The Blazer then rammed the parked car and the police unit “multiple times” in an bid to escape.

Ultimately, police were able to disable the Blazer and stopped and arrested Jimenez.