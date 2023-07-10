EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A Horizon City man has been arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter and other charges from a crash back in 2021, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday, July 10.

Alvaro Castaneda, 17 at the time of the crash, was arrested on June 30 and booked into El Paso County Jail on charges of intoxication manslaughter, manslaughter, intoxication assault and four counts of assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

On Oct. 24, 2021, investigators responded to the 1200 block of South Fabens Carlsbad Road about a rollover crash in which multiple occupants were ejected.

The investigation revealed that the driver of a Ford Mustang, who was later identified as Castaneda, was driving the vehicle at a high rate of speed and while intoxicated, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The driver failed to negotiate a curve and the vehicle went into the desert, where it rolled multiple times.

The vehicle was occupied by five passengers, four of whom were ejected. As a result of the crash, a 16-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver sustained severe injuries at the time of the crash.

