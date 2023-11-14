EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 33-year-old man is facing a total of nine counts related to child sexual abuse that started back in March in Las Cruces, according to court documents obtained by KTSM.

Court documents state Ramon Garcia, 33, is facing six counts of criminal sexual penetration in the second degree (child under 13), two counts of criminal sexual penetration in the third degree (child under 13), and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Court documents state on March 1 through July 21 of this year, Garcia committed the alleged crimes.

Central dispatch was contacted by a high school in Las Cruces on July 21, regarding a student that shared a family member was being sexually abused by Garcia, according to court documents.

The family member, a 6-year-old girl, was then interviewed by a forensic interviewer and the child disclosed information on the alleged sexual abuse.

The child’s family also corroborated the alleged sexual abuse with law enforcement.

Garcia was arrested on Friday, Nov. 10 after an arrest warrant was executed. He was then booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center with no bond.