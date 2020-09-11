Man dies in East El Paso crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One man is dead after a crash in East El Paso.

Police say it happened yesterday after 11 a.m. at the 1700 block of N. Zaragoza.

Eusebio Salazar, 87, was traveling south in his 2000 Buik on Zaragoza when he failed to yield the right of way and made a left turn in front of a 2010 Ford Edge.

According to a release, the Ford was driven by 18-year-old Eian Nevarez, who collided in the Buik.

Both drivers where transported to the hospital with what was believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

However, Special Traffic Investigators were notified today that Mr. Salazar passed away as a result of his injuries, a release said.

This is the 50th reported traffic fatality of the year.