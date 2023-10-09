EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 24-year-old man has died after a motorcycle crash happened early Monday morning, Oct. 9, in Las Cruces, according to Las Cruces Police.

Police and fire officials were dispatched to the single-vehicle crash near the intersection of south Main Street at Wyatt Drive at around 3:30 a.m. on Monday.

Police say the motorcyclist died as a result of his injuries and was identified to be Christian Joe Franco, 24.

Traffic investigators believe Franco was traveling north on Main Street and lost control of the motorcycle near Wyatt Drive. Police add that Franco was wearing a helmet.

Police say they closed a portion of the intersection during the investigation.

South Main Street and Wyatt Drive have since been cleared and both roads are now open.