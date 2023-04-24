EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 35-year-old man is dead after being involved in single-vehicle rollover crash on Sunday, April 23, south of Silver City, according to New Mexico State Police.

Officials say the call came in at around 1:20 p.m. on White Water Road off State Road 90, south of Silver City.

Tyler Trusty, 35, of Caballo, New Mexico, was travelling eastbound on White Water Road in a 2004 Buick. For reasons still under investigation, his car “left the roadway and struck a dirt embarkment, causing the vehicle to roll over.”

Officials add that Trusty sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead at the scene.

Officials add that alcohol appears to be a contributing factor to the crash. State Police also say he was not wearing his seat belt.

The crash is being investigated by New Mexico State Police.