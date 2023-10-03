EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The man convicted of causing the death of a 2-year-old baby was sentenced to 30 years in prison Tuesday, Oct. 3 in Las Cruces, according to the Office of the Third Judicial District Attorney.

On Sept. 1, Lalo Castrillo was found guilty of intentional child abuse resulting in the death of Faviola Rodriguez.

The sentencing ends nearly five years of proceedings since police arrested Castrillo in 2018. Castrillo was babysitting Favi, who was his girlfriend’s child, while she was at work. At some point during the night Castrillo physically abused Favi, causing internal bleeding and bruising resulting in her death. During the trial it was revealed that Castrillo waited for over an hour to call 911. Phone records proved that during that time, he was researching on the internet for “cariogenic shock” and “child chokes on throw-up while sleeping” information.

The state autopsy doctor and the emergency room doctor both testified that the injuries to baby Favi’s brain and other bruising on her body were not pre-existing injuries.

District Attorney Gerald Byers stated: “This four-day trial was held a few days before the 5th anniversary of baby Faviola’s death. Lalo Anthony Castrillo was found guilty of intentionally abusing 2-year-old Faviola Rodriguez, resulting in her death. During the course of those years, many prosecutors, victim’s advocates, legal secretaries, and police officers dedicated themselves to seeking justice for this innocent victim. Throughout the years of prosecutorial adversity, the family maintained their confidence in the prosecution team’s ability to secure justice. Over the course of the trial, 12 jury members heard all the evidence and returned a guilty verdict within hours, validating the sense of community and upholding justice for Baby Faviola.”