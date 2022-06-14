OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — A man climbed the Devon Tower in Oklahoma City Tuesday morning as an anti–abortion protest.

Once at the top he was met by first responders and police.

During a stream on his Instagram he calls himself the ‘pro-live Spider Man.

His name is Maison Des Champs and he is no stranger to climbing buildings.

According to his public relations firm in the last month he has scaled other skyscrapers in major U.S. cities including the Salesforce Tower in San Francisco, the New York Times Building.

He didn’t use any climbing gear only chalk for his hands as he scaled the 50 story building in downtown Oklahoma City.

He reached the top where officials were waiting for him and took him into custody.

He face possible charges of trespassing and disorderly conduct.

Meteorologist Emily Sutton says winds near the top of the building were around 35-40 mph.

The Devon Tower has 50 floors and is the tallest building in Oklahoma.

On his website, ProLifeSpiderMan.com he says he grew up in Michigan and has a love of climbing.

He claims in 2021 he climbed the 600ft Aria Hotel to protest Nevada’s Covid-19 Mandates.