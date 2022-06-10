EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After an investigation by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit, a man has been charged with murder at a Far East El Paso County bar.

EPCSO said Socorro police officers arrived at Cynthia’s Cantina, located at 11400 Gateway Boulevard in Socorro, around 6:20 Friday morning where they discovered a man, Ronald Adrian Blacksmith, 41, outside the business covered in blood.

A 41-year-old woman, Cynthia Alfarez, was found dead in the back room of the cantina.

Blacksmith was charged in connection with Alfarez’s murder.

KTSM crew members saw shell casings at the scene, however, Robert Rojas, the commander of the EPCSO criminal investigations division said investigators did not believe she died from a gunshot wound, and instead they believed the cause of death to be blunt force trauma.

Rojas said both the victim and Blacksmith were covered in blood.

Alfarez is also believed to possibly be the owner of the cantina.

Investigators said there was a weapon(s) found at the bar, however, said that would be disclosed in a probable cause affidavit at a later time.

At this time it is unknown if the bar was open at the time officers were dispatched or why the two people were the only ones at the bar.

Investigators said they don’t believe there is any relation between the victim and the suspect and believe Blacksmith to be a patron.

The investigation is ongoing. More information is expected to be released.

