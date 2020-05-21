Man charged with aggravated assault on a police officer in Dona Ana County

Breaking News
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Angel Miguel Leyva was stopped by a Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office deputy for driving on the wrong side of the road on May 19 at approximately 1:00 A.M.

According to a release, the deputy decided to approach Leyva’s vehicle from the passenger side instead of the driver’s side. Leyva was seen pointing a shotgun towards the driver’s side window, and the deputy immediately took cover and a felony stop was conducted.

Leyva was arrested and charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving and negligent use of a firearm, a release said.

Leyva was booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center.

