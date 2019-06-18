Man charged with abandoning child in H-E-B parking lot

PHARR, Texas (KVEO) — The man responsible for abandoning a child at an H-E-B parking lot was arraigned Monday.

Witnesses say a five-year-old boy was seen crying uncontrollably running after a white truck that abandoned him in front of an H-E-B in Pharr, Texas on Sunday evening. The boy stayed with H-E-B staff until Pharr Police arrived.

The driver of the truck was charged with Abandoning a Child. He faces up to two years in jail and a $10,000 fine. Police have identified the man as Mario Jesus Garcia, the boy’s father. His bond was set at $50,000.