EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 34-year-old man was arrested in connection to the murder of 32-year-old Michelle Morales-Nakaza on Wednesday, April 12, according to El Paso Police.

Christopher Paul Maya, 34, was arrested by the U.S. Marshal Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force Wednesday.

Officials say they located Maya at 11:02 a.m. where he was in a Walmart parking lot at 4530 Woodrow Bean.

Maya has been booked into El Paso County Detention Facility on a warrant for murder with a bond of $1,000,000.

The arrest came came shortly after finding Morales-Nakaza’s body at Red Sands after she had been missing for around 2 weeks.