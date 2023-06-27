LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man faces a federal charge after the FBI said he assaulted a flight attendant on a trip to Las Vegas, demanding she kiss him, documents said.

William Morgan faces one count of simple assault, documents said. Morgan was on a Southwest flight from Palm Springs to Las Vegas on Oct. 3, 2022, when the alleged incident occurred, an FBI agent said in court documents.

Morgan is accused of assaulting a flight attendant, grabbing her by the shoulders and attempting to push her into a bathroom, documents said.

Morgan, one of about 100 passengers on the flight, got up from his seat about 20 minutes before landing and “demanded [the flight attendant] kiss him,” documents said.

“[The flight attendant] got up from her jump seat, at which point Morgan put his arms on her shoulders and demanded a kiss again before stating that he was going to have a panic attack if [the flight attendant] did not go into the bathroom with him,” documents said.

Morgan also grabbed a second flight attendant who came to the first woman’s aid, documents said.

“Morgan also said that he needed [the first flight attendant] to kiss him to calm down,” documents said. “Morgan then grabbed [the first flight attendant’s] face and squeezed hard while trying to kiss her. [The second flight attendant] has stated that she was scared for her life and that she was concerned for other passengers.”

Documents said that Morgan’s traveling party restrained him until the flight landed.

No booking photo was available because the cause was filed in federal court. It was unclear if Morgan was a Las Vegas resident or visiting. His place of residence nor his age were listed in court documents.

Prosecutors filed the case on Friday. No arraignment date nor plea was entered as of Monday.