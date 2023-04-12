EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 31-year-old man from El Paso was taken into custody Tuesday, April 11 after an officer-involved shooting occurred in Central El Paso.

Police say they responded to a call at around 9:10 a.m. in reference to an aggravated assault family violence. Police then located John Moses Franco, 31, outside of a residence on the 4100 block of Altura allegedly holding a knife.

A 68-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman told officers that Franco had threatened them with the knife before their arrival. The 68-year-old man sustained an injury to his head allegedly caused by Franco, according to El Paso Police.

The Crisis Management Team and Crisis Intervention Officers were requested by police and negotiated with Frank to put the knife down. Police say Franco then allegedly advanced towards officers and they then deployed “less lethal bean bag rounds” which hit Franco and caused him to drop the knife.

Police add that an officer did fire a round from his handgun, but it did not strike Franco. He was then taken into custody and was transported to a local hospital for his injuries.

Franco was later booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility with two charges of aggravated assault on a public servant and two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with the bond totaling to $180,000.

No interruptions to schools near the area occurred during the incident. Coldwell Elementary School was put on a hold protocol until dismissal however EPISD stated to KTSM that, “Pickup times and procedures were not impacted. “

Crimes Against Persons, Crime Scene, Internal Affairs and the Texas Rangers are all investigating the incident.