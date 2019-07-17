Man caught smuggling cocaine under ill-fitting toupee

BARCELONA (CNN) — A 65-year-old Columbian man was busted in Spain for trying to smuggle drugs under his toupee.

He may have even gotten away with it if it wasn’t for the ill-fitting hairpiece. Take a look at these photos tweeted by the Spanish National Police Corps.

Spanish paper La Vanguardia reported the man arrived at the airport in Barcelona on a flight from Bogota and stuck out like a sore thumb.

Police say the man appeared nervous and his hairpiece was sitting several inches above his head.

He was held and charged after authorities found half a kilo — which is about one pound — of cocaine under the toupee. The street value is estimated at nearly $34,000.