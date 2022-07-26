MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested late last week after a disturbance involving his girlfriend, her kids, and her mother. Anthony Flores, 33, has been charged with two counts of Assault/Family Violence and one count of Injury to a Child.

According to an affidavit, on July 21, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a home on Storey Avenue after someone called 911 to report a disturbance. The caller said he could hear screaming from inside the home and that a child stated a man was “putting hands” on his mom.

At the scene, officers met with several victims. One of the children stated he woke to the sound of his mother’s boyfriend, identified as Flores, breaking the front door. He noticed the front screen door was broken and then saw Flores entering the living room. Flores then began to chase the boy through the home, that is when his brother stepped in, trying to protect his sibling from Flores’ attack. Flores retaliated by punching the boy in the face and pulling his hair.

The boys’ mom, and Flores’ girlfriend, stated she was in the shower when she heard a commotion in the living room and saw Flores fighting with her children. She then stepped in and that is when Flores punched her in the face and began pulling her through the house. Flores reportedly threw the woman into a wall, leaving a large hole in the wall, and began choking her. At that point, one of the children then hit Flores in the back with a baseball bat to try and get him away from his mom.

The brawl then spilled into the front yard where Flores reportedly pushed one of the boys into the street, causing injuries that included a dislocated and swollen elbow. The kid’s grandmother soon pulled into the driveway and saw the fight. When she tried to step in and help her grandson, Flores threw the woman across the yard, causing injuries to her leg. That is when Flores’ girlfriend picked up the bat again and swung at Flores in an effort to protect her mom.

At some point before police arrived, Flores left the scene. He later called 911 to report that HE was assaulted. However, Flores later became uncooperative with investigators and would only say that he was assaulted with a bat as soon as he walked into the home.

Flores was arrested and taken to the Midland County Detention Center where he was later released on an unknown bond.