EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 21-year-old man was recently charged with burglary of habitation after he allegedly punched in the back door of a residence and gained entry in Northeast El Paso on Monday, May 29 at around 2 a.m.

According to court documents, the victim told officers he was asleep in bed with his wife, when they heard a loud crash. The victim went to go see where the noise came from, which is when he saw the back door of the residence open with broken glass all over the kitchen floor.

Court documents state Tristin Isaiah Billingsley, 21, allegedly punched the glass door and entered the residence. The victim said he saw Billingsley entering the residence with his head poking out of the broken glass door.

The victim then told Billingsley to get out to which Billingsley said he was “possessed by the devil,” according to court documents. The victim said he was trying to prevent Billingsley from entering the residence which is when Billingsley punched the victim in the face.

Court documents state the victim managed to keep Billingsley outside in the backyard which is when he punched the victim in the face approximately two more times. Officers then arrived at the scene and placed Billingsley into custody at around 2:31 a.m.

Billingsley was released on Thursday June 1 on a $30,000 bond.