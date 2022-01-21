Man assaults clerk at Cielo Vista Walmart returns and pulls out knife on Sheriff’s Deputy

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) An El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested a man at the Cielo Vista Walmart after the Sheriff’s Office says the man assaulted a sales clerk last Friday and returned again this Friday.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office the man assaulted the clerk on Friday, January 14, a Sheriff’s Deputy tried to apprehend him but he fled the scene.

The same man who fled came back to Walmart on Friday, January 21. The Sheriff’s Deputy recognized him and approached the man. That’s when the Sherrif’s Office says the man pulled out a knife and the deputy tased the man and then apprehended him.

The Sheriff’s Office says no injuries were reported.

The El Paso Police Department says they responded to the Walmart to assist the El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy.

The Sheriff’s office says the El Paso Police Department will be handling the assault on the Sheriff’s Deputy while the Sheriff’s Office will handle the investigation for what happened on Friday the 14th of January.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.