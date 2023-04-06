EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Apprehension Unit placed a 20-year-old man in custody after being wanted for alleged sexual assault and aggravated sexual assault.

On Wednesday, April 5 the fugitive unit located 20-year-old Dante Marquez inside his residence on 7845 Lilac Way.

The sheriff’s office says Marquez was wanted for one count of sexual assault with a $100,000 bond and one count of aggravated sexual assault child/sex abuse of a child under 14 with a $100,000 bond.

Marquez has been booked into the El Paso County Jail with a $200,000 bond.