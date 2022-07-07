EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man was arrested on Saturday July 2nd after a traffic stop where Deputies found pot and a 9mm pistol.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Deputies identified the driver of the vehicle as 20-year-old Verdi Vladimir Miranda.

Through the course of the investigation conducted a at the intersection of Fort Defiance Dr. and Santa Fe Trail, Deputies located a jar of marijuana and a black 9 mm pistol by the vehicle.

Miranda was charged and booked with Unlawful Carrying Weapons and Possession of Marijuana under 2 ounces, with a bond of $1000.

