EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 66-year-old man is behind bars, charged with two counts of Indecency with a Child.

According to officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD), Mark Rotz was arrested Monday, November 14 after an investigation by EPPD’s Crimes Against Children Unit.

Detectives say a child being cared for at Tessy’s Home Day Care made an outcry, spurring the investigation.

Officials share that Rotz was the husband of an employee of the day care, where he would “frequent and loiter” at the day care between March 2020 through October 2022.

Their investigation led to the discovery of a second victim; both girls were under the age of ten.

Rotz was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility under a $150,000 bond.

EPPD officials add that Child Protective Services was notified of the investigation.