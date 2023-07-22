EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 31-year-old man was recently arrested after being wanted for indecency with a child sexual contact and attempt to commit aggravated sexual assault to a child, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says deputies received an arrest warrant for Michael Lucero, 31, on Thursday, July 20, for indecency with a child sexual contact and attempt to commit aggravated sexual assault to a child.

Deputies located Lucero at the 5900 block of Deer Ave. and took him into custody.

Lucero was then booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility without further incident with a $100,000 bond.