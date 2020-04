EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested an El Paso man for theft of vehicle.

According to a release, deputies received information regarding an individual in possession of stolen property in East El Paso.

After an investigation deputies recovered a pick-up truck and loaded trailer that had been previously reported as stolen.

On April 15, deputies arrested Omar Moreno, 38, and booked him into the El Paso County Detention Facility with a $5,000 bond.