EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The man arrested for allegedly killing another man who was riding an electric bicycle along the interstate and then fleeing the scene told police he thought he had hit a tire or piece of furniture, according to court documents obtained by KTSM.

Police say 42-year-old Hector Octavio Saenz was driving along Interstate 10 East near the Dallas exit at about 3:30 a.m. on Sunday morning.

According to police, Saenz hit 25-year-old Kayci Daundre McCrory, who was riding an electric bicycle in the far right lane of the interstate.

Saenz then fled the scene with front-end damage, police say.

McCrory was then hit by another car whose driver stopped and notified police.

Police say an anonymous tip led to Saenz’s arrest. He has been charged with accident involving death.

Investigators say they learned that he had borrowed the F-150 Ford Raptor which was involved in the crash and that vehicle belonged to Kassandra Reagan Foster, who was out of town.

Saenz told investigators that he did not stop because he thought he had hit a semi-truck tire or a piece of furniture.

Police say they confronted him about the damage to the vehicle and asked that once it was daylight and he could see the extent of the damage, why didn’t he call police.

Saenz by his own admission, according to court documents, said that friends had told him they had heard about the crash on the news.

Police again questioned him about why he didn’t call the crash in. Saenz countered that he ended up calling police about 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say that Saenz was the sole occupant and driver of the vehicle involved in the crash and based on the damage to the truck, he should have notified police about the crash.

