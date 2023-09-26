EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 43-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder in a fatal stabbing that happened over the weekend in Northeast El Paso.

Police say they have arrested and charged 43-year-old David Luna Mijares with murder in the death of 46-year-old Juan Antonio Gonzalez-Garcia.

Police were called out to a stabbing at about 5 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, along the 4100 block of Kaspar Way in the Logan Heights neighborhood of Northeast El Paso. That’s near the Underwood Golf Complex.

When police arrived they found the victim, later identified as Gonzalez-Garcia, unresponsive. He was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

During the investigation, officers learned that the victim had had an altercation with Mijares. Later that day, officers found Mijares in the parking lot of a Walmart at 1850 N. Zaragoza. He was arrested and charged with murder.