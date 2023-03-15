EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 36-year-old man was arrested last week in connection to two fires that happened in Downtown El Paso last month.

An investigation led by the El Paso Marshal’s Office revealed 36-year-old Luis Alfredo Contreras was linked to a tree fire that happened on Sunday, Feb. 12, at the 1200 block of Myrtle Avenue located in Downtown El Paso. The fire extended to a nearby building which caused damage, however no injuries were reported, according to officials.

Officials say Contreras was also linked to another fire that happened on the early hours of Thursday, Feb. 16 at the same address. Officials say the fire was contained to a dumpster which was damaged.

Contreras has been booked into the El Paso County Jail with a $25,000 bond for arson, reckless damage, and a $5,000 bond for criminal mischief causing damage. Both were issued by Judge Contreras.