Man arrested in connection to Tuesday shooting in Las Cruces

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Las Cruces Police Department arrested a man who they believe was involved in a shooting that left a 32-year-old passenger of a fleeing car injured on Tuesday afternoon.



Las Cruces police said 24-year-old Raul Angel Castillo-Hernandez from Roswell, New Mexico is charged with one third-degree felony count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and a three fourth-degree felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.



According to investigators, police and fire personnel were dispatched before 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 21, to the report of a gunshot victim on the 2400 block of Sonrisa Loop in Northeast Las Cruces. First responders arrived and found the man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.



Police said the gunshot victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.



Investigators said Castillo-Hernandez fired several rounds at the other vehicle during the vehicle pursuit. One of the rounds struck the victim who was a backseat passenger in the other vehicle.



The driver of the fleeing vehicle reportedly pulled into a residential neighborhood on the 2400 block of Sonrisa Loop and sought help for his backseat passenger, police said.



Castillo-Hernandez was booked into the Doña Ana County Detention Center where he’s initially being held without bond. The victim has since been released from the hospital.



For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.