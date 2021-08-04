Man arrested in connection to burglary in Alamogordo

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A man suspected of being involved in burglarizing an Alamogordo residence was arrested by the Alamogordo Police Department.



Authorities said on July 25, 2021, officers with the Alamogordo Police Department responded to the 1800 block of Alamo St. in reference to a disturbance. The department received an open 911 call and reported overhearing persons demanding money and threatening to shoot someone.



Upon arrival, officers encountered two subjects wearing ski masks running from the residence. Both refused to stop and fled the scene. Officers later located and arrested both subjects in the immediate area.



During the investigation, officers and detectives learned the two male subjects, later identified as Jordan

Ortega, 21, from Alamogordo, New Mexico and Angelo Gonzales, 22, from Alamogordo, New

Mexico allegedly forcefully entered the residence armed with pistols and an assault rifle.



The subjects are accused of battering two victims within the residence and rummaged through the residence and vehicles.



Through further investigation, investigators learned a third male subject was involved and fled from the area

preventing apprehension. Detectives were able to gather information and evidence at another residence

to identify the third subject.



As a result of the investigation, On July 30, 2021, Cory Coble-Ramirez, 22, of Tularosa, NM was arrested

and charged with Armed Robbery, Aggravated Burglary, Breaking and Entering, Aggravated Battery with

a Deadly Weapon, 2 counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly weapon, 2 counts of Auto Burglary, 2

counts of Criminal Damage and Resisting or Obstructing an Officer.



Mr. Coble-Ramirez was transported to the Otero County Detention Center for incarceration.



