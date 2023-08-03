EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A man was charged with a third DWI or more on Friday, July 28, after police conducted a traffic stop in East El Paso, according to El Paso Police.

Police say they conducted a traffic stop at around 9:54 p.m. at the 1300 block of Lomaland and met with Jose Garcia Hernandez. Hernandez told police he was heading home.

Further investigation revealed Hernandez was allegedly impaired and was placed under arrest for driving while intoxicated.

Hernandez was later booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility and was charged with driving while intoxicated third or more with a $41,000 bond.