Man arrested for robbing four local stores in one hour, police say

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A Sunday morning spree of aggravated robberies in four local gas stations ends with an arrest.

On Nov. 24 between approximately 9:50 a.m. and 10:45 a.m., police responded to four robberies at a Circle K, Howdy’s, Chevron, and 7-11 in East El Paso.

Police units from Pebble Hills, Central, and Mission Valley Regional Commands responded to the robbery calls at the four convenience stores, according to a release.

Officials say 29- year old Gerald Lavert Dunn, was seen driving off in a blue sedan wearing black clothing and a ski mask on Sunday morning.

Police reports state the vehicle was later found that afternoon parked at a Super 8 Hotel where officers from the regions investigating these robberies arrested Dunn as he walked back to his car.

Dunn was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility with a $300,000 bond.